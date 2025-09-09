NHL News: Amid Sidney Crosby drama, Patrick Kane’s Red Wings reportedly ready to snatch star away from Penguins

With the NHL season approaching, Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings are eyeing the final adjustments to their lineup. On that note, the suspense around the Pittsburgh Penguins could be the perfect distraction to acquire a teammate of Sidney Crosby.

It’s often in times of great confusion where the creative minds make their moves. Kane’s Red Wings could be following that example as Crosby‘s future with the Penguins remains uncertain. While all eyes are fixed on the captain in The Burgh, the team in Motor City could chime in to complete a trade for another star on the roster.

It could be genius—but it will require flawless execution from the Red Wings. Erik Karlsson has been one of the most talked-about names in Pittsburgh during the NHL offseason. However, the buzz has toned down significantly over the past few weeks. Now, a report suggests it could be reignited with a loud thud as Detroit lurks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t be shocked if you hear his name pop up sooner rather than later; Detroit’s the team I’ve heard the most,” insider Josh Yohe admitted during an appearance on the Kevin Karius Show.

Sidney Crosby during the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Advertisement

Why the sudden noise around Crosby?

With Crosby approaching the twilight of his NHL career and the Penguins in no position to compete, it’s no wonder many believe the 38-year-old captain could be eyeing a fresh start.

Advertisement

see also Sidney Crosby’s future reportedly out of Penguins’ control as MacKinnon’s Avalanche could beat Laine’s Canadiens

His childhood club, the Montreal Canadiens, emerge as frontrunners if Crosby ever requests a trade out of the City of Bridges. It remains unlikely, but the odds are never zero—and each deflating year in Pittsburgh only adds to the pressure that could eventually force Sid’s hand.

Advertisement

“I get it. Trust me, growing up a Montreal fan and being from not too far from there, I understand how passionate they are. And I get why that would come up and that sort of thing (speculation),” Crosby admitted to The Athletic.

“It doesn’t make it any easier when you’re losing to hear those things. But at the same time, to know that a team like that wants you, it’s not the end of the world. It could be worse. Yeah, I think that’s just part of it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Red Wings, blue line

As it stands, Kane and the Red Wings have much use for reinforcements to their defensive-corps. Moreover, an addition like Karlsson could be huge on both ends of the ice. Currently, this is how the blueline looks for Detroit, per Daily Faceoff.

Advertisement

Ben Chiarot – Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson – Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson – Jacob Bernard Docker

Advertisement

Karlsson could be slotted into any defensive pairing and immediately boost both point production and defensive output for the Red Wings, night in and night out. Fans in the 313 are already salivating at the thought of a Seider–Karlsson duo.

Advertisement

Whether that’s the best option or if the Red Wings should spread out their defensive combos is another question—one for the future, more importantly. For now, it’s fair to let fans aim for the sky and shoot for the stars.

SurveyWhere should Karlsson be traded? Where should Karlsson be traded? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement