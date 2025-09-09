Sidney Crosby’s future reportedly out of Penguins’ control as MacKinnon’s Avalanche could beat Laine’s Canadiens

The situation around Sidney Crosby only grows more tense by the minute. As the NHL offseason continues its rumor frenzy, two teams are looking to push for the star in The Burgh. As reports state, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche could cut Patrik Laine and the Montreal Canadiens in line.

It’s no secret that Crosby and MacKinnon share a strong friendship and love nothing more than skating together whenever NHL action allows. The fellow Nova Scotian talents recently joined forces during the 2025 IIHF World Championship, but it felt like too small a reward. Now, they could look forward to playing on the same team for more than just a few fleeting weeks.

With the Penguins struggling and not looking to turn the tide next NHL season, if the captain requested a trade out, he wouldn’t exactly be frowned upon. On that note, two franchises emerge as the biggest candidates to acquire Crosby: the Canadiens and the Avalanche.

“This isn’t a [Kyle] Dubas decision,” Pierre LeBrun stated, via The Athletic. “It will be Crosby and [agent Pat] Brisson at the wheel. And it’s not just Montreal. There’s Crosby’s good pal Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado, who no doubt would love to have No. 87 with him.”

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken in Seattle, Washington.

Decisions…

If the debate ends up turning into a two-horse race between Laine‘s Habs and MacKinnon’s Avs, Crosby might have mixed feelings. On one hand, he could fulfill his childhood dream—perhaps the only one he’s yet to accomplish—and join the Canadiens.

On the other hand, he could play alongside one of his best friends on a very competitive team like Colorado. It’s still all hypothetical, but if it comes to that, the decision could go down to the wire.

Never say never

“As each losing season piles up in Pittsburgh, the possibility of him moving on does become more realistic – even if it still is a long shot,” LeBrun added on the situation, per The Athletic.

Crosby has pledged his allegiance to the Penguins countless times. The 38-year-old center has made it clear he wishes to be a member of the ‘one-team players’ club in the NHL. However, with each deflating season that goes by, his desire to win begins to outweigh his wish to stay in Pittsburgh.