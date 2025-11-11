NHL News: Artemi Panarin makes major admission on key NY Rangers teammate for Mike Sullivan to hear

Following the 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators, Artemi Panarin voiced a strong message on one teammate on the New York Rangers. Mike Sullivan and company ended the losing hex, and Panarin believes there is one player who deserves recognition.

Much noise has surrounded Alexis Lafreniere since he was drafted first overall by the Rangers in 2020. The 24-year-old has often found himself in the eye of the storm, as fans in New York expected him to blossom into a generational talent. Instead, the Quebec native has performed in fits and starts throughout his NHL career.

After a very strong performance during New York’s 6-3 win against Nashville at Madison Square Garden, Panarin took it upon himself to give the young talent his flowers, as he battled through much adversity amid a dramatic NHL season during Sullivan’s first year in The Big Apple.

“[Lafreniere] was so hungry, nice to see him like that,” Panarin admitted postgame, via The New York Post’s Mollie Walker on X. “To be honest, he tries hard every game. Sometimes [the] puck does not go to the net, and then when he makes passes, people are not scoring. It’s not helping. Just happy for him.”

Alexis Lafreniere at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 26, 2025, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

This is the path

In more ways than one, the Rangers’ first home win of the NHL season took the monkey off their back. It shined the light on the runway the team must follow in order to truly take off in the league. Sullivan and the Broadway Blueshirts have a lot of talent on their ranks, but it’ll all be put to waste if they don’t build on their recent statement victory.

Follow the leader

Vincent Trocheck made his third appearance in the 2025-26 season when the Predators walked into the world’s most famous arena in The Empire City. After missing the last 14 games with an upper body injury—and being placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR)—Trocheck made his long-awaited return to the lineup.

“They’ve been playing well,” Trocheck admitted, via The New York Post. “Really, they’ve been playing great. The identity of our team has changed a lot, and it really shows from game to game. It’s just a lot tougher to play against, and we’re playing the right way every night.

“It feels like, aside from one or two games, I feel like every night, we’re bringing the right energy and the right style of play. So me coming in tonight, I’ve just got to make sure that I continue that.”

After being activated off LTIR, the 32-year-old forward recorded two assists against Nashville, guiding the Blueshirts to the first win at Madison Square Garden since the 2024-25 season-finale on April 17.

