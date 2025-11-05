NHL News: Artemi Panarin reportedly setting record straight to Rangers amid contract negotiations

As Artemi Panarin plays through the final season of his seven-year, $81.5 million contract, many question marks float around his future with the New York Rangers. According to reports, the Breadman has set one thing clear about his next deal in the NHL.

Re-signing Panarin was never going to be an easy task for the Rangers. The Russian star is signed to a contract carrying an annual cap hit of $11.6 million. With his deal expiring after the 2025-26 NHL season, the Rangers must find a way to sign him to a new contract—or lose him to unrestricted free agency in the summer.

Either way, a decision has to be made by the front office in Manhattan. Panarin may have made up his mind about his future, but the work is far from done on New York’s part. Now, reports around the NHL suggest Panarin is reluctant to sign a team-friendly deal.

“[Panarin] is not interested in a pay cut and that has shut down any chance of negotiations. The Rangers don’t want him at that same rate again,” as reported by insider Nick Kypreos on Sportsnet. “Panarin has been linked to both Carolina and Minnesota.”

Artemi Panarin at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 26, 2025, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Decisions

With Panarin set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2025-26 campaign, the Rangers must make a decision on their star. If New York and the Breadman can’t find some common ground on an extension, then it might be wise for the Rangers to get something in return out of their star.

If the Broadway Blueshirts find themselves in the race for a playoff berth come the NHL trade deadline, then parting ways with Panarin might make little to no sense. On the other hand, if the team is aboard the downbound train come March, then trading Panarin to a contender could be the right move. Either way, Mike Sullivan and company don’t have a crystal ball—so it’s a dilemma only time can solve for the Rangers.

Stop the bleeding

After yet another home loss, Panarin and the Rangers have dug themselves even deeper into the hole they’re in. Not many believed it was actually possible, but the Blueshirts keep finding new lows. New York has yet to win a game at Madison Square Garden in the ongoing NHL season, and the scoring woes continue to drive fans mad with frustration.

The Rangers were shut out by the Carolina Hurricanes, prolonging the misery in the Big Apple. Through six home games this campaign, Sullivan’s team has been outscored 18–6 while dragging a 0-5-1 record at MSG. On November 8, the Rangers will return home to host the New York Islanders in the first Battle of New York of the season. Needless to say, another embarrassing showing against their eternal rivals would be disastrous for the Blueshirts.

