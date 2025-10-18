NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could target Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin teammate to strengthen roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Mattews, are exploring ways to continue strengthening their roster, and adding young talent has been a clear priority. With a wave of NCAA players recently joining the team, combined with promising NHL contributors, Toronto is shaping a lineup built to handle the demands of a full season. Amid this strategic shift, one name has emerged as a potential addition: Hendrix Lapierre, currently a teammate of Alex Ovechkin on the Washington Capitals.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast, the Capitals may be open to moving the 23-year-old forward. Lapierre, the 22nd overall pick in 2020, has struggled to find consistent ice time in Washington, appearing in just 87 games and posting 31 points (9 goals, 22 assists).

“There’s a chance for Toronto to add a young center like Hendrix Lapierre, who could step in and provide depth while also giving some of the other prospects more time to develop,” Friedman said on his podcast.

Could Lapierre be the centerpiece Toronto needs?

Lapierre’s size (6’0”, nearly 200 pounds) and ability to play at both ends of the ice make him a potential solution for the Maple Leafs if they consider moving on from Scott Laughton or relieving cap space from players like David Kampf. His presence would also allow younger talents, such as Jacob Quillan, to gain additional seasoning in a less pressurized role.

Hendrix Lapierre #29 of the Capitals skates against the Bruins. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

What the Maple Leafs Might Offer

Toronto would likely need to offer a combination of prospects and mid-tier draft picks rather than top picks to acquire Lapierre. Names like Nick Robertson could be part of a package deal, providing the Capitals with a fresh start for a former first-rounder while giving Toronto a center with more immediate NHL-ready potential.

While the move wouldn’t make major headlines, it aligns with Toronto’s ongoing strategy of blending youth and experience while addressing positional needs. If the Maple Leafs can successfully execute such a trade, it would add another layer of depth to a team already looking to compete for the Stanley Cup while acquiring a player with direct ties to Alex Ovechkin’s veteran leadership.

