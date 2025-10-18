Trending topics:
NHL News: Canadiens provide crucial injury update on Patrik Laine, other key players ahead of game vs NY Rangers

Montreal Canadiens provide a crucial injury update, including the status of Patrik Laine and other key players on the roster.

By Alexander Rosquez

Patrik Laine #92 of the Montréal Canadiens handles the puck.
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty ImagesPatrik Laine #92 of the Montréal Canadiens handles the puck.

The Montreal Canadiens are navigating a challenging start to the season after confirming injuries to key players ahead of their game against the New York Rangers. Managerial adjustments and roster changes will be required as the team faces a critical stretch of early-season contests.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forwards Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine will all miss tonight’s matchup, with varying recovery timelines impacting lineup planning. The team has moved quickly to fill the gaps, ensuring there is depth to absorb the absences.

“Defenseman Kaiden Guhle (lower body, 4 to 6 weeks) and forwards Kirby Dach (lower body, day-to-day) and Patrik Laine (lower body, day-to-day) will not play tonight. Forward Owen Beck has been recalled from the Laval Rocket (emergency recall).” via Canadiens on “X”,

How will the Canadiens adjust without their key forwards?

Guhle’s absence is expected to last 4 to 6 weeks, removing a significant presence from the defensive corps. Dach and Laine remain day-to-day, leaving uncertainty in the forward rotation. Montreal will likely lean on younger talent to maintain scoring and defensive stability.

To bolster the lineup, the Canadiens have recalled Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. The 19-year-old forward is anticipated to slot into a bottom-six role, potentially contributing limited minutes while adjusting to NHL competition.

Laine and Dach’s absences put added responsibility on Montreal’s depth players as they prepare to host the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. The team will need resilience and adaptability to navigate this challenging stretch and preserve early-season momentum.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
