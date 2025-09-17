Trending topics:
NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs teammate reportedly sidelined by unexpected setback

A key Toronto Maple Leafs forward expected to line up with Auston Matthews is reportedly sidelined by a lower-body injury as training camp opens for the 2025–26 season.

By alexander rosquez

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates in an NHL game.
© (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates in an NHL game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off training camp with an unexpected setback involving Max Domi, who had been counted on to play a prominent role alongside Auston Matthews this NHL season. The 29-year-old forward will not be a full participant as camp opens, raising questions about Toronto’s early lineup and chemistry-building under new head coach Craig Berube.

Domi’s injury, described as a lower-body issue and previously undisclosed, comes at a critical moment. He had been projected to compete for a top-six role, bringing both grit and playmaking ability to the forward group.

As the team prepares for preseason games, other forwards may see opportunities to impress while Domi recovers. How quickly he returns could influence the Leafs’ early-season dynamics and lineup decisions.

How will Domi’s absence impact the Maple Leafs?

Chris Johnston, NHL insider, reported via “X” that “Max Domi has a lower-body injury and won’t be a full participant to start #leafs training camp. He’s listed as day to day.” While this suggests the injury may not be long-term, his absence leaves a temporary gap in a lineup expected to challenge deep into the playoffs.

What does this mean for Toronto’s forward group?

Domi, who signed a four-year deal last summer, faces a pivotal season. His ability to remain healthy and contribute consistently will be key as the Leafs aim to go further in the 2025–26 postseason. The team may look to other forwards to step up, particularly in preseason matchups where early impressions can influence the opening roster.

