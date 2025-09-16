NHL News: Dakota Joshua opens op about being blindsided by Canucks trade to Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

Dakota Joshua never imagined his summer would include a call from a former team’s general manager, changing the course of his NHL career. The former Vancouver Canucks forward, now heading into his first season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, revealed on Monday how the trade caught him off guard. The move, orchestrated by GM Patrik Allvin, came just over a year after Vancouver signed him to a four-year contract.

The trade sent Joshua back to the franchise that drafted him in 2014, in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft. Amid cap space considerations and the Canucks‘ search for a second-line centerman, Joshua was suddenly facing a new chapter in Toronto. Speaking at the Maple Leafs’ annual charity golf tournament, the 27-year-old admitted he was surprised but ready to embrace the change.

Joshua’s journey has not been without challenges. Last summer, prior to the 2024–25 season, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Overcoming the illness and its mental toll made this offseason trade another unexpected twist in an already intense year. Joshua shared openly with reporters about his gratitude and resilience heading into the 2025–26 season.

How did Joshua react to the unexpected Canucks trade?

“I just got a call from the GM [Patrik Allvin] telling me that I had been traded to Toronto and, you know, I guess my initial reaction was a surprise and I wasn’t expecting it. After that, just very happy and excited to be a part of this and, yeah, just moving forward,” Joshua said.

Overcoming Cancer and looking ahead

Joshua also reflected on the challenges of the past year, emphasizing his perspective and determination to return to top form. “It was a difficult time and tough to go through, but in the end, I’m very lucky and thankful that I got it taken care of early on and no real major side effects after recovering.” he said

He added: “So just to go through that and be thankful to still be playing at the highest level. And then, once again, putting it behind me and just moving forward and getting back to the player I know I am.”

Joshua will face a poignant moment when the Maple Leafs return to Vancouver on Saturday, January 31, during an afternoon telecast on Hockey Night in Canada, marking his first game back against his former team.

