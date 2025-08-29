NHL News: Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner reveals ‘unacceptable’ threats that led to Maple Leafs exit

The fallout from another disappointing playoff run in Toronto reached a dangerous point for Mitch Marner. After weeks of intense scrutiny, the Maple Leafs forward and his family faced threats that went far beyond social media commentary. With a newborn son at home, Marner’s priority became clear: protect his family and regain peace of mind.

For years, the intensity of Toronto’s passionate market had weighed heavily on the 28-year-old winger. Verbal harassment in public and increasingly personal threats followed him and his loved ones, escalating to the point where his home address was reportedly shared online. The situation required full-time security for two weeks after the Leafs’ playoff elimination.

Marner’s decision to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs — and longtime teammate Auston Matthews — to sign with the Vegas Golden Knights was fueled not only by professional opportunity but also by a desire for stability. The eight-year, $96 million deal offered him the chance to focus on hockey without the constant off-ice distractions that had plagued his family in Toronto.

Did threats toward his family drive Marner’s departure from Toronto?

“When your family’s safety comes into question, especially when you have a new son, I don’t think that’s acceptable,” Marner told TSN’s Mark Masters. The move to Las Vegas allows Marner to continue his career in a less intense market while prioritizing his family’s well-being.

While Toronto is known for its passionate fans, Marner noted the negative voices often outweighed the supportive ones. “For all the negative comments out there, you know there’s so many love comments. The problem is that the love comments don’t come out as much as the hatred ones, and that’s just the way life goes,” he explained.

How the move affects Marner’s NHL legacy

Marner leaves Maple Leafs with an impressive career, averaging over 82 points per season and contributing 63 points in 70 playoff games. “I’m forever grateful to be a Maple Leaf and wear that crest on my chest for nine years. I tried to give everything I had,” he said, reflecting on his tenure despite falling short of a Stanley Cup.

The winger described the emotional challenge of leaving, including a difficult phone call to longtime teammate Auston Matthews. “That phone call to him was pretty tough. It was pretty emotional,” Marner admitted. Now with the Vegas Golden Knights, he looks forward to a fresh start, with his first return to Toronto scheduled for January 23.

