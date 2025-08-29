NHL News: NY Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad contract clause could complicate Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs trade plans

The New York Rangers have already made several moves this offseason, trading away Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, and Filip Chytil. Amid all the change, veteran forward Mika Zibanejad has remained a constant.

At 32 years old, Zibanejad contributed 62 points in 82 games last season (20 goals, 42 assists) and has amassed 740 points in 930 career games with Ottawa and New York. Despite being linked to trade talks since last year’s deadline, he has made it clear he intends to stay in New York.

The stability Zibanejad provides is welcome for the Rangers but complicates other teams’ plans. One team closely watching his status is the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, who have been seeking high-end offensive talent to boost their roster.

Could Zibanejad’s decision block Toronto’s trade plans?

According to insider David Pagnotta, “Zibanejad has a no move clause,, and they’ve explored that around the league, but he’s been pretty adamant he doesn’t wanna move.”

This adds to the growing list of players the Maple Leafs have targeted but who are unwilling to relocate, including Rasmus Ristolainen last season. With multiple no-move clauses in play, Toronto faces the dual challenges of limited premium assets and a market that’s notoriously difficult due to media pressure and higher taxes.

What Zibanejad’s stance means for Toronto’s 2026 trade market

If other players take the same stance as Zibanejad, it could make landing a major addition in 2026 especially challenging. The Leafs’ front office will need to navigate these constraints carefully to avoid coming up empty-handed.

As the NHL offseason progresses, Toronto will monitor the trade market closely, but Zibanejad’s firm decision underscores the reality that some elite players will only move on their own terms. The 2026 trade season promises to be a test of patience, strategy, and timing for the Maple Leafs.

