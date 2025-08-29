Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Mitch Marner shares a major reason behind his move from Maple Leafs to Golden Knights

Mitch Marner shared a personal life reason for his move from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights, adding to his decision after revealing he had received threats.

By Ignacio Cairola

Mitch Marner of the Vegas Golden Knights
© Claus Andersen/Getty ImagesMitch Marner of the Vegas Golden Knights

The move of Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights became one of the most captivating offseason stories, following days of speculation and after a long stint with the franchise that features Auston Matthews as its star.

Leaving Canada marked a bold decision for Marner, who had spent his entire career proving himself as a dangerous forward with the Leafs. However, it was time for a change of scenery. Following his sign-and-trade, the 28-year-old forward shared one of the reasons behind this shift in his career.

The city and the new organization represent significant motivators for Marner in his pursuit of a fresh chapter in Vegas. His adjustment period of learning new values and embracing a different culture gives him a renewed perspective.

Advertisement

The reason behind Marner’s move

“It’s going to be a new life. I’m really excited for it. Having the newborn now, my wife and I are very social, we like going out for dinners, we like being out with our friends, we like being around our teammates. It was tough to do that in Toronto,” Marner said at Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp.

Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner during his introductory press conference with the Vegas Golden Knights

Advertisement

It’s clear that leaving behind a long-time home like Ontario carries weight. A major part of Marner’s trade decision was influenced by his wife and newborn son.

Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner sends strong praise to Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs prospect after Memorial Cup triumph

see also

Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner sends strong praise to Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs prospect after Memorial Cup triumph

Other reasons for Marner

The “unacceptable” threats and negative comments Marner endured also impacted his decision, adding to his desire to relocate. “When your family’s safety comes into question, especially when you have a newborn, I don’t consider that acceptable,” Marner told Mark Masters of TSN.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
NY Rangers' Zibanejad contract clause could complicate Matthews' Maple Leafs trade plans
NHL

NY Rangers' Zibanejad contract clause could complicate Matthews' Maple Leafs trade plans

Golden Knights' Marner reveals ‘unacceptable’ threats that led to Maple Leafs exit
NHL

Golden Knights' Marner reveals ‘unacceptable’ threats that led to Maple Leafs exit

Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs add Stanley Cup winner in scouting shake-up
NHL

Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs add Stanley Cup winner in scouting shake-up

Chiefs’ Andy Reid breaks silence on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement
NFL

Chiefs’ Andy Reid breaks silence on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement

Better Collective Logo