NHL News: Avalanche, Martin Necas reportedly continue contract talks as Cale Makar deal looms

The Colorado Avalanche are in a careful balancing act as they navigate long-term contract discussions with forward Martin Necas. Since joining the team in the trade that sent Mikko Rantanen away, Necas has become a central figure in Colorado’s offensive plans.

Necas has been productive early this season, tallying seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 11 games. His continued performance keeps him in the spotlight as the Avalanche seek to reward his contributions with a contract reflecting his value.

At the same time, the Avalanche are preparing for a major deal for superstar defenseman Cale Makar, whose extension will impact the 2027-28 salary cap. This looming commitment adds complexity to Necas’ negotiations and the team’s broader financial strategy.

How does Makar’s upcoming extension affect Necas talks?

Pierre LeBrun of TSN highlighted that discussions are ongoing but that a “gap in talks” remains. The Avalanche are trying to structure a deal for Necas that balances his worth with Makar’s anticipated mega-contract.

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Bruins. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“The Avs in talks with Necas’ agent have said ‘Listen, there’s an ecosystem here and we’re going to have to sign Cale Makar to a healthy raise next summer and MacKinnon makes $12.6 million,’ so where does that leave Martin Necas,” LeBrun explained.

Avalanche confident an agreement can be reached

While negotiations are not yet finalized, LeBrun stressed that the Avalanche remain optimistic. Colorado wants to secure Necas long-term while planning around other roster commitments and salary cap constraints.

“The Avs are confident they can get Necas extended at some point, but that part of the conversation has created a bit of a gap in talks. I think they can overcome it, but it’s certainly something that is real in those conversations,” LeBrun added.

