NHL News: Connor Bedard drops bold statement about Blackhawks after second career hat trick

Connor Bedard continues his impressive run in the 2025-26 NHL season. Following a three-goal performance against the Calgary Flames, the former first overall selection delivered a powerful statement to the Chicago Blackhawks about the crucial ongoing campaign.

Bedard is finally taking over the league. Just as fans in Chicago expected since he entered the NHL, Bedard is establishing himself among the elite. The Blackhawks always knew they had struck gold when landing the first overall pick in 2023, but they are now watching that diamond in the rough finally be polished into a gem every team in the league envies.

Following his second career hat trick, Bedard voiced a confident message. With the 5-2 win, the Hawks improved their record to 10-5-4 in the 2025-26 NHL season. Currently holding a wild card spot in the Western Conference, Bedard made sure to remind his teammates about the long road ahead.

“It’s been fun. It’s obviously early, 19 games in, but it’s just been a lot of fun. We’re so determined to go out there and win,” Bedard admitted, via NHL.com. “We have a lot fun together. We love each other and we want to play for each other. That shows a lot.”

Connor Bedard at the United Center on October 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Bedard is earning his rewards

Ever since Chicago selected him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, some fans wanted Bedard to be named captain and handed big responsibilities. However, putting such pressure on an 18-year-old rookie was far from advisable.

Instead, the Hawks took things slow. They let the chips fall where they may, and now Bedard is paying dividends. After Bedard recorded another multi-point game—his eighth of the campaign—head coach Jeff Blashill voiced a sincere statement on the youngster’s evolution.

“One of the things we talked about at the beginning of the year is making sure we earn things,” Blashill told Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re not entitled to success; we’re not entitled to wear a letter. In [Bedard’s] case, he’s absolutely earned it. And when I told different people around the team today, everybody said the same thing.”

Bedard wears the A

As a result of his production and leadership throughout the season, Bedard served as an alternate captain during the 5-2 win against the Flames. It was the first time he had ever worn a letter in his NHL career. Needless to say, capping off the night with a hat trick to reach the 29-point mark on the campaign was not too shabby and a great sign for the Hawks going forward.

Moreover, it was Bedard’s second career hat trick—the first came earlier this season on Oct. 28, when Chicago defeated Ottawa 7-3. It seems the North Vancouver native unleashes his scoring prowess against Canadian sides.

