NHL News: Bruins’ David Pastrnak makes clear statement on knee issue as training camp begins

In Boston, a familiar face returned to the ice Monday as David Pastrnak made his first full appearance at Boston Bruins training camp. The star forward had been absent from the official start of camp after dealing with tendinitis in his knee, but his presence immediately lifted the atmosphere among teammates. Fans and teammates alike recognized the energy that comes with having one of the league’s top scorers back on the ice.

Pastrnak’s knee issue is not new. Last season, he tied for third in the NHL with 106 points, all while managing the discomfort of tendinitis. His commitment to conditioning and recovery this offseason has allowed him to return in time for camp, ready to resume practice with the Bruins’ expected top line alongside Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm.

“I played with that the whole year last year, so I wouldn’t be too worried about it obviously,” Pastrnak said Monday, according to NHL.com. “I spent a lot of time in the summer to make it better, and it did get much better than it was last year. Obviously it wasn’t perfect [and] it’s not perfect yet, so it was perfect timing to try to get it even better — it already got better.”

Can Pastrnak’s knee stay healthy through the season?

Pastrnak was careful to avoid overpromising on his knee’s condition. “Like I said, nothing too concerning. It’s just something that’s nagging me for a very long time,” he explained. He even adjusted his offseason workouts, favoring biking over running to reduce stress on the joint.

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins reacts after he scored a goal. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Coach Marco Sturm noted Pastrnak’s return brought an immediate lift. “Yeah, you could feel it here today … as soon as he steps on the ice, there was a certain presence we were missing the last few days. It was good energy, especially coming from him,” Sturm said. The forward’s timing also allowed him to join the team for power-play sessions, giving the Bruins a key boost as they integrate new systems under their first-year head coach.

As Boston prepares for its second preseason matchup against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, all eyes will be on Pastrnak’s performance and how well he adapts to the new system. His ability to stay healthy and maintain his elite play will be crucial for the Bruins’ aspirations in 2025-26.

