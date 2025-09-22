NHL News: Connor McDavid reportedly set to shock the league with value on Oilers extension

Many fans across the NHL believe Connor McDavid is set to sign a record-breaking deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Others think the captain won’t extend his stay in Alberta. Now, a report hints both stances could be proven wrong.

The Oilers have made it clear they will pay McDavid any number he demands, for as much term as he desires. It’s not about the money for either side, though. McDavid simply wants to be on a team that gives him a shot at the Stanley Cup. Whether that’s in Edmonton or not, that’s the true dilemma in the NHL.

A new report around the league suggests McDavid could surprise many by re-signing with the Oilers at a much lower price than expected. However, taking less money might also mean fewer years under contract in Edmonton. It’s double-edged sword and one the Oilers have a clear preference for one blade over the other.

“If McDavid signs in Edmonton, if he does, it’s going to be for a lower number than we all expect. I think it’s going to surprise people where it could end up,” insider Elliotte Friedman hinted on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

Connor McDavid during NHL Media Day ahead of the regular season

Financially aware

The Oilers won’t put up any resistance if McDavid and his camp sit at the negotiating table and pitch a ground-breaking contract. Would it be ideal? Of course not, but the Oilers would much rather pay McDavid fortunes than lose him for free next summer. Still, it seems the captain has no intention of making the organization break the piggy bank again.

“I just think [McDavid] knows that with Draisaitl making what he’s making and Nurse making what he’s making, he can’t go to a new stratosphere,” Friedman concluded.

Only one thing on his mind

It’s clear time and again. McDavid is driven entirely by his insatiable thirst for glory. So far in his NHL career, he’s won almost everything there is to win. All but the one trophy he’d give up everything else for. The Stanley Cup has yet to feature his name at its base, and that is something that still doesn’t sit right with the Oilers’ captain.

“For someone who is so singularly focused in winning, money is not what drives this decision. The logo, city, or what the thermometer reads on the coldest day of winter that’s not a part of this conversation at all. [McDavid] wants to win,” Frank Seravalli said on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer.

“There’s one hole on his resume for one of the most accomplished hockey players. The fact that he’s gotten as close as he has and fallen short, he is not going to sign because the team was good in the past. He wants a sure vision that this team is going to be the premier team in the league. That has left him with some questions.”