Hoping to spark change in NY Rangers, Mike Sullivan issues bold 4-word order for J.T. Miller and the rest of the team

After yet another gruesome defeat on home ice, Mike Sullivan isn’t letting J.T. Miller and the New York Rangers off the hook. As the team practiced ahead of a truly testing showdown in the NHL, the head coach commanded a blunt four-word order to the squad.

The Rangers are looking to wipe the slate clean after an embarrassing 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden. In order to do so, they must get back in the win column in the 2025-26 NHL season. But even then, the Blueshirts have dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of with an occasional strong outing. Fans in The Big Apple demand consistency.

On that note, Sullivan is demanding more out of his players. The two-time Stanley Cup-winning head coach made that perfectly clear with a bold instruction for Miller and company.

“Make people defend you,“ Sullivan reportedly mandated the Rangers during the team’s practice on Monday per The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano on X. The instruction given out in New York is for the Blueshirts to hang on to the pucks, instead of giving away possession as easily as they’ve done so far.

J.T. Miller warms up before a game in the 2025-26 NHL season

Change of plans for Sullivan’s NY Rangers

Through the early stages of the NHL season, Sullivan’s Rangers have been characterized for their dump-and-chase philosophy. Putting pucks in deep and being aggressive on the forecheck has proven a recipe for success for many teams across the league. However, there is one key aspect the Blueshirts have seemingly overlooked: actually fighting to regain possession in the offensive zone.

New York’s lackluster effort on the forecheck has been noted by upset fans. Being outplayed is one thing, but being out-hustled is a whole different story. And it usually signals bigger problems within the locker room and the team’s identity.

“They dump and then have no interest chasing which is the most maddening of it. Drives me bonkers so I can’t imagine how frustrated the coach is,” an user noted about the Rangers on X.

Fine line for the Rangers

The dump-and-chase philosophy is one of the most polarizing in hockey. Some live by it; others absolutely disdain it. There is a very fine line separating it between being successful or turning disastrous.

For skilled players, it can feel like a grueling, limiting dome being put over their game. If they find themselves with possession in the neutral zone, they must make a decision in a matter of seconds: hold on to the puck—risking a turnover that puts their team in a compromising position—or take the easy option, which is simply putting the puck in deep.

However, small risks have small rewards. Constantly dumping the puck comes at the expense of explosive plays. Moreover, if the team struggles to actually put pressure on the forecheck, then it all becomes in vain. That has been the case for the Rangers so far, and part of the reason why Sullivan is now making an in-season adjustment.

