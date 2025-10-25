Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin shares honest thoughts on milestone 1,500th NHL game

Alex Ovechkin will mark a remarkable milestone this Saturday when the Washington Capitals host the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena. The 40-year-old left wing has been a cornerstone of the franchise since being drafted first overall in 2004, and his 1,500th NHL game underscores an enduring commitment rarely seen in modern professional sports.

Despite approaching 900 career goals, Ovechkin’s focus remains on each game. Last Friday, he scored his 899th goal in a 5–1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, keeping him one goal shy of the 900-goal mark.

Beyond the numbers, Ovechkin’s presence in the Capitals’ locker room and on the ice serves as an example of resilience. He has consistently balanced physical intensity with strategic adjustments to remain competitive, even as the NHL grows faster and more demanding.

Ovechkin’s reflection on 1,500 games

Ovechkin joins an elite group of NHL players who have reached 1,500 games with a single team. Legends like Gordie Howe, Patrick Marleau, Nicklas Lidstrom, and Steve Yzerman share the distinction, placing Ovechkin among the sport’s most loyal and durable athletes. “It’s pretty special,” Ovechkin said, according to NHL.com. “Obviously, when you came into the League you want to play as [many] games as you can, but 1,500, it’s a pretty big number.”

How Ovechkin maintains elite performance

Ovechkin’s longevity is no accident. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery highlighted the star’s daily energy and passion: “He brings a love, enthusiasm and passion for the game and his teammates and coming to the rink and being in the locker room. He hasn’t had dark days or, ‘Ah, you know, maybe I don’t feel like doing it.’”

Ovechkin’s career highlights and legacy

Ovechkin’s career accomplishments are staggering. He holds the NHL record for goals, ranks first in power-play goals (326), game-winning goals (137), and overtime goals (27), and continues to climb the all-time points list with 1,630 points. Beyond individual accolades, he led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup in 2018 and remains a symbol of consistency, leadership, and competitive drive.

