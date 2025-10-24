NHL News: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving makes stance clear on Anthony Stolarz’s postgame remarks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a 3-3-1 start this season, having dropped two consecutive home games. They now face a road matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. After a Saturday overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, goalie Anthony Stolarz publicly criticized his teammates’ play, sparking controversy and media attention.

Stolarz pointed to a defensive lapse on an odd-man rush late in the game. “I mean, a lot of guys have been here for a while. Overtime, you can’t let someone beat you up the ice there and get a clear-cut breakaway,” he said. “A minute left, you want to be on the ice in that situation, you gotta work hard … It cost us a point.”

GM Brad Treliving addressed the comments, putting them into perspective. “He was frustrated after a loss,” Treliving told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. “Emotion is good. He talked to his teammates, and we have competitive guys, so it’s really not a big deal. It gets play in the media, that gets blown out of proportion. It’s nothing more than, ‘Let’s get going.’ I like that our guys are competitive.”

Can the Maple Leafs bounce back?

The team’s start has been uneven, and Stolarz’s comments, along with Treliving’s response, highlight the competitive mentality within the locker room. Fans and media will be watching closely to see if Toronto can regain momentum.

Looking ahead

The Maple Leafs now turn their focus to the Buffalo Sabres, aiming to secure a win on the road. With attention also on the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, the Maple Leafs’ upcoming games will be closely observed.

