NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers situation draws comparison with Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs teammate

Connor McDavid has raised concerns among Edmonton Oilers fans following a recent interview in which he expressed uncertainty about his future with the team. These remarks have fueled speculation regarding the captain’s continuity and have sparked various interpretations, such as a comparison with Auston Matthews’ teammate case with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In a recent interview, McDavid stated, “I don’t know what the future holds. I’m focused on the present, but I can’t predict what will happen.” His words have set off alarms in Edmonton, as McDavid is in the final year of his contract, and a renewal is not guaranteed, even for one of the NHL’s top players.

These comments have been compared to John Tavares’ departure from the New York Islanders in 2018, a move that shocked the hockey world. Matthews’ current teammate with the Leafs went through a situation that now resurfaces in the conversation around McDavid’s future. Former NHL player and current analyst Jeff O’Neill drew a parallel between the two cases.

The McDavid–Tavares comparison

“It’s got a weird atmosphere, there’s no contact, no talking. And yeah, they could come in and do something. But it’s the same thing that happened with Tavares. That’s how it started, with him thinking: ‘Ah, we’ll see; it’s business, I’ll take my time,’” O’Neill said on an episode of OverDrive. Tavares left the Islanders in 2018 to join the Maple Leafs, a decision that left its mark on recent NHL history.

John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs

“All of a sudden it was January, and he was like: ‘Ah, it’s business, you know, it’s between my agent and the team.’ And three or four months later, he signed with Toronto. So if I’m an Edmonton Oilers fan, this has caught my attention, no doubt. It has to,” O’Neill added, comparing Tavares’ move with McDavid’s current situation.

Could McDavid leave for the Maple Leafs?

McDavid is in a position that makes him a pending UFA, with just one month before the start of the final season of his eight-year contract with Edmonton. If his case can be compared to Tavares, then there’s a chance Toronto could attempt a similar move to land the 28-year-old star. While rumors have begun to swirl, time will tell how this story unfolds, knowing that extending the Oilers’ captain remains the top priority for the Stanley Cup runner-up franchise.