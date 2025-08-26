Trending topics:
NHL News: Mitch Marner’s agent reveals off-ice threats behind exit from Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner’s agent reveals the off-ice threats and pressures that shaped his choice to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, for the Vegas Golden Knights.

By Alexander Rosquez

Mitch Marner signs with the Vegas Golden Knights following his Toronto Maple Leafs departure.
© Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty ImagesMitch Marner signs with the Vegas Golden Knights following his Toronto Maple Leafs departure.

Mitch Marner’s decision to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Vegas Golden Knights marked one of the summer’s defining NHL moves. The 28-year-old winger, once considered a cornerstone of the Leafs alongside Auston Matthews, chose a fresh start after a decade in Toronto, seeking more than contracts or championship opportunities.

Life in Toronto had become challenging for Marner and his loved ones. Beyond playoff pressure and scrutiny, family members sometimes faced public harassment, and Marner himself encountered serious safety concerns off the ice.

Longtime agent Darren Ferris recently shared context about these experiences during an appearance on the podcast “100% Hockey“, revealing the personal toll the environment had taken on Marner and those close to him.

How severe were the threats to Mitch Marner?

Marner’s playoff production was solid—63 points in 70 career games—but fans often fixated on the lack of a Stanley Cup. Over time, incidents escalated: his home was allegedly vandalized, garbage left on his property, and family members endured verbal abuse. In 2022, Marner was even carjacked, highlighting the heightened risks.

“At the end of every season, instead of being able to breathe and reset, he and his family were bracing for the storm,” Ferris explained. “The negativity, the blame, the hate, it was just directed at him and spilled over to other people closest to him. That creates a dangerous environment. There were even times when the police had to be involved.”

“Through all of it, Mitch showed incredible strength,” Ferris added, noting Marner also received death threats during his time in Toronto.

Why Vegas became the safe choice

Ferris emphasized that Marner’s priorities extended beyond hockey. “At the end of the day, he’s more than a hockey player. He’s a son, a brother, and now a new father to a young boy. Protecting that side of him has always been just as important as negotiating contracts.”

Vegas offered Marner an eight-year, $96 million contract through a sign-and-trade deal, prioritizing stability, security, and the ability to compete without the intense spotlight of Toronto. “What mattered to him was finding a place where he could focus on playing the game he loves. Where his family could feel safe and where he had a real chance to compete for a Stanley Cup,” Ferris said.

