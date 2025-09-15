NHL News: Connor McDavid extension drama reportedly puts key Oilers teammate in awkward position

If Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers can agree on something, is that the drama surrounding them does no good to the organization. However, progress has yet to be made in the NHL offseason. On that note, a teammate of McDavid is reportedly being affected because of the ongoing suspense.

Neither side gains much from the delay, but here they stand, regardless. The ball is in McDavid’s court, and there’s no doubt about that. The captain will put pen to paper on a new deal when he feels like it and has no doubts left about the Oilers. Nobody knows exactly when that’ll be or what sign from the organization—or the universe—McDavid is waiting for.

In the meantime, the Oilers might act like everything is normal, but a quick look around Edmonton says otherwise. Now, defenseman Jake Walman is caught up in this sort of “cold war” between McDavid and the brass in Northern Alberta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want to get it over with

Set to enter the final season of the three-year, $10.2 million deal he signed with the Detroit Red Wings, Walman would rather avoid playing on a contract year during the 2025-26 NHL campaign. Apparently, that isn’t his decision to make, and instead he might be left hanging on McDavid’s call.

Jake Walman #96 of the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 17, 2025.

Advertisement

“Jake Walman’s agent, Wade Arnott, was in Edmonton to speak with the Oilers on an extension. We suspect that no contract gets done before the McDavid extension is announced,” Sportsnet’s Mark Spector reported on his X account. “But things can change.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers reportedly out of the race for returning goaltender in the league

Key addition

Perhaps the Oilers aren’t fully sold on Walman yet. Regardless, the 29-year-old blueliner played a major role in Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Final run. Walman arrived via trade with the San Jose Sharks on trade deadline day. Since setting foot in Edmonton, he has become a fan favorite thanks to his energy and charisma.

Advertisement

SurveyHow much term should Edmonton sign Walman to? How much term should Edmonton sign Walman to? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Walman’s impact on the ice was undeniable right from the start—and it’s not because he pulls off the “griddy” after scoring. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Walman registered 10 points (2 goals and 8 assists) in 22 games. While the Oilers would be wise to re-sign him, they won’t move any money for anyone other than McDavid at the moment.

Advertisement