NHL News: Golden Knights’ major contract move could surpass Mitch Marner’s $96M deal

The buzz around Jack Eichel has reached new heights as the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for a decisive offseason. The star center, entering the final year of his eight-year, $80 million deal, is now at the heart of major speculation surrounding one of the most lucrative extensions in recent NHL history.

While the ink has barely dried on Mitch Marner’s $96 million contract, whispers across the league suggest Eichel could be next in line to raise the financial bar for elite forwards — with insiders pointing to figures that could eclipse Toronto’s benchmark deal.

As Vegas continues to shape its long-term core, analysts believe Eichel’s next contract may redefine the modern salary ceiling for top-tier centers, considering both his on-ice dominance and the team’s unique tax advantages in Nevada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Eichel could surpass Mitch Marner’s $96 million deal

During the 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on what’s fueling Vegas’ confidence in their franchise cornerstone. “I heard that in the summer, when they signed Marner, they knew that Eichel was going to go past him,” Friedman revealed. “They recognized Eichel as a number-one center, a Stanley Cup player, and a hugely valuable piece for them.”

Advertisement

According to Friedman, while some teams initially expected the Knights to cap their offer around $13 million annually, Vegas could target a total value well above $96 million — a staggering figure that reflects both Eichel’s elite production and the franchise’s aggressive championship window.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Stars goalie Jake Oettinger sends clear message on fresh start with Dallas after playoff setback

The no-state-tax advantage in Nevada only sweetens the scenario. “I think Eichel knows he’s not going to get to 17,” Friedman added, “but where’s the sweet spot? Vegas being a no-tax state makes higher numbers possible compared to markets like Minnesota.”

Advertisement

What Eichel’s next contract means for Vegas and the NHL

Eichel’s importance to the Golden Knights cannot be overstated. After posting a career-high 94 points in 77 games last season and leading the charge as Vegas’ top offensive weapon, his next deal represents more than just a payday — it’s a statement of identity for a franchise that thrives on bold moves.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon has emphasized that re-signing Eichel remains a top priority as the team balances financial flexibility with long-term success. With leadership, consistency, and superstar-level output defining his career, the forward’s next contract could easily become a reference point for future negotiations across the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyCould the Vegas Golden Knights really sign a contract bigger than Mitch Marner’s $96M deal? Could the Vegas Golden Knights really sign a contract bigger than Mitch Marner’s $96M deal? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

If Eichel’s next deal surpasses Marner’s $96 million mark, it won’t just be a win for the Golden Knights — it will reshape how the NHL values its elite centers in the salary-cap era.