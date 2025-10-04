NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers reportedly end pursuit of former Hurricanes forward after summer offer falls through

The Edmonton Oilers entered the offseason with a sense of unfinished business. Two consecutive Stanley Cup Final losses have left the team eager to retool, but not desperate. Captain Connor McDavid made it clear that morale remains high, calling the Oilers “the most motivated team in the league” heading into 2025–26. Still, questions persisted over whether the front office would add fresh talent to keep their championship hopes alive.

Among the names floated was Jack Roslovic, the 28-year-old forward who became an unrestricted free agent after his one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes expired. His versatility and right-handed shot appeared to fit Edmonton’s needs. Yet, what began as quiet optimism quickly dissolved once reports surfaced that the deal never materialized.

According to insider Pierre LeBrun, Roslovic had an offer from Edmonton earlier in the summer—but chose not to accept. “We believe he actually had something on the table in the summer from Edmonton, but that didn’t interest him,” LeBrun said on a recent episode of OverDrive.

Was there ever mutual interest?

Following LeBrun’s comments, the Puckin’ Around Podcast revisited the possibility of a lingering connection between both sides. The hosts speculated, “I think there may still be some interest between Edmonton and Roslovic… Would this be someone that Edmonton still has interest in?”

Jack Roslovic #96 of the Carolina Hurricanes reactsin an NHL game. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

However, veteran reporter Jim Matheson promptly shut down those rumors with a simple but definitive response: “No.” That blunt dismissal suggests the Oilers have moved on and are no longer pursuing the former Hurricanes forward.

Oilers’ focus shifts to McDavid’s extension and cap management

There are practical reasons behind Edmonton’s quiet stance. After acquiring goaltender Connor Ingram, the Oilers appear content with their current roster. The organization’s primary concern now revolves around securing a long-term contract extension for Connor McDavid, the team’s foundation and franchise centerpiece.

Financially, signing Roslovic would require freeing up roughly $3 million in cap space—an unlikely move given the team’s current commitments. For now, the Oilers’ chase for Roslovic seems officially over, with their focus firmly on stability and leadership rather than roster expansion.

