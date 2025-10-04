NHL News: Stars goalie Jake Oettinger sends clear message on fresh start with Dallas after playoff setback

Jake Oettinger enters the new season with a sense of perspective and purpose. Last May, the Dallas Stars fell 6-3 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, ending a 50-win campaign in heartbreak. Despite the disappointment, Oettinger is focused on the opportunities ahead, including the NHL season and potential Olympic play in 2026.

His journey has been marked by resilience. From the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 to establishing himself as one of the top American-born goalies in the NHL, Oettinger has faced both triumphs and near misses. He completed the 2024–25 season with a 36-18-4 record, a 2.59 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage in 58 starts, including standout playoff performances against Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets.

“Life goes like that sometimes. I look at it like I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I had one thing not go my way, but I’ve had 1,000 other things go my way,” Oettinger said, according to NHL.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Every year is a blank slate. I thought I was the best goalie in the world for large parts of those playoffs. Now, it’s how do I do that all regular season and finally help us get over the hump.”

Hyman #18 of the Oilers scores a goal against Oettinger #29 of the Stars during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Can Oettinger overcome last year’s playoff heartbreak?

Strength and conditioning coach Ben Prentiss emphasized Oettinger’s mental fortitude: “He carries himself with quiet confidence and dignity. He understands success or failure isn’t just on him — hockey’s a team sport.” Backup Casey DeSmith will share goaltending duties, giving Oettinger the chance to perform at peak levels throughout the season.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Trevor Zegras’ surprising pick for greatest player ever isn’t Wayne Gretzky or Alex Ovechkin

Is Dallas ready to contend for the Stanley Cup?

Oettinger’s career has been a mix of defining moments and setbacks, from his 64-save Game 7 against the Calgary Flames in 2022 to back-to-back conference final appearances. Goaltending coach Jeff Reese noted, “He’s been through adversity. Jake handled it the right way and took the high road. What happened at the end of the season, we’ll use it to get better.”

Advertisement

SurveyHow impactful will Jake Oettinger be for the Stars this season? How impactful will Jake Oettinger be for the Stars this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The Stars open the 2025–26 season Thursday at the Winnipeg Jets, aiming to build on lessons from last season. Oettinger’s resilience could be the key to Dallas finally clearing the playoff hurdles that have eluded them.

Advertisement