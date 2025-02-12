Team Canada is under immense pressure as they gear up for their Four Nations Face-Off debut against Sweden in Montreal. As “The Great White North” begins the tournament on their home soil in front of a jam-packed Bell Centre, last-minute call-up Drew Doughty dropped a bold statement about the mentality in the star-studded locker room, making one thing clear about Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and the rest of NHL superstars on the roster.

Doughty was the latest addition to Jon Cooper’s team after Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights withdrew from the tournament. However, the 35-year-old defenseman fit right in with the group and has emerged as a vocal leader in the locker room.

With the Canadian side set to step into the ice against Sweden on Feb. 12 at 8:00p.m. ET, the pressure is on the Maple Leaf team to take home the crown in the NHL’s mid-season competition.

The buzz is loud and clear, and while players may want to distract themselves from the pressure, Doughty knows better than to ignore the huge elephant in the room. Prior to the game against the “Tre Kronor”, Doughty dropped a strong comment, reflecting on the mentality, and stating there are plenty of players, like Crosby, McDavid, and many others who are used to such pressure.

Drew Doughty #89 and teammate Sidney Crosby #87 of Canada skate at practice during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“Obviously, as Canadians, the players feel the same way as the fans. We expect to win, and we’re not going to be satisfied with anything but a championship,” Doughty, via NHL.com.

“I think a lot of the guys in here, we feel that pressure, obviously. But that’s what we thrive under. That’s why [we’re] all superstars in this league, is because we thrive under that pressure, and it doesn’t affect our game.”

MacKinnon discusses the pressure from fans and media

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon will play alongside his fellow Nova Scotian, Sidney Crosby, on the team’s second line. MacKinnon will be under immense pressure with the eyes of the nation on him; however, far from shying away, the 29-year-old embraces it and is grateful for the opportunity to take the spotlight.

“I think pressure is a privilege, and I’m glad there’s pressure,” MacKinnon admitted, per NHL.com. “It means people expect a lot of us. We’re maybe inspiration to some young kids around the country. If I was 10 years old right now, I’d be tuned in to this tournament. So, definitely excited.”

Put on notice

While everyone in Team Canada expects to come out on top during the Four Nations Face-Off, the same mentality is evident in the other participating countries. However, Team USA may be Canada’s biggest threat, and the Americans are looking to make a statement to their neighbors to the north.

Connor McDavid #97 and teammate Nathan MacKinnon #29 of Canada take part at practice during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Team USA’s flamboyant star, Matthew Tkachuk, has sent out a strong message about the American roster, putting the competition on notice.

“It goes back to the buy-in. There’s no egos in that locker room,” Tkachuk stated during a press conference, via DailyFaceoff. “There’s no worrying about yourself first, you’re playing for something so much bigger than that. The buy-in is noticeably high, I think that’s what’s going to help separate us.”