Jon Cooper sends stern reminder to Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby, rest of Team Canada about 4-Nations Face-Off

Team Canada is set to take centerstage in the NHL‘s Four Nations Face-Off as they host Sweden in the opening game of the tournament. With sky-high expectations and a stacked roster, head coach Jon Cooper is well aware of the hype surrounding the team, but has sent a powerful statement to Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby, and everybody in the locker room.

Canada’s lineup is star-studded, and along with the USA’s could very well be dubbed the best roster in the competition. With superstars like Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and many others, the Canadians are basically guaranteed to have a superstar on the ice at all times.

However, the big household names won’t secure the championship, it’ll take an all-around team effort. Cooper is well aware of that fact, and has sent a clear message to Marchand, Crosby, and every veteran on the team, reminding them of the key to victory.

“It’s not always the best players that win. It’s the best team that wins,” Jon Cooper said, via NHL.com. “I think the team that gels the quickest and kind of plays for each other, especially in such a short tournament, will have the advantage.”

Head coach Jon Cooper of Canada takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Stars galore

The mere mention of Team Canada’s roster sends shivers down the spine of the participating countries, with a power play unit consisting of Crosby, McDavid, MacKinnon, Reinhart, and Makar. Coaches will preach discipline, hoping to avoid facing that five-headed monster.

Moreover, fans have been dreaming of a potential line featuring McDavid, MacKinnon, and Crosby together. However, Cooper isn’t planning to assemble it unless the team finds itself in a desperate situation. As a result, many refer to that line as ‘Canada’s nuclear option’.

Mind the net

Canada’s biggest concern lies in their goal, as the roster lacks a clear-cut starting goaltender. Jordan Binnington will man the crease in the debut against Sweden, but Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault are waiting in the wings, lurking, and could step into the starting role if things turn south for Binnington and the Canadians.

Showtime

All eyes are on the red Maple Leaf as the Bell Centre will be electric when the True North steps onto the ice. It’s time for action, and the pressure is on Team Canada, knowing that a slip-up in the opening game will bring an avalanche of criticism and drama

Sidney Crosby #87 of Canada takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“Obviously, we take a lot of pride in hockey and trying to work towards being the best,” Brad Marchand commented. “When you think of Canada, the only thing that they want to accomplish is to win.”

“That’s part of the game, and these are the games you want to be part of as a hockey player,” said Crosby. “And that’s a big part of it and why you put so much into it. You love it, and that’s why you put so much into these big games. I mean, I think there’s going to be anticipation, butterflies, all those things. That’s what makes these moments great.”