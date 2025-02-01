NHL News: Kyle Dubas makes final admission on Sidney Crosby’s Penguins’ Stanley Cup title chances

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is thinking concretely about his team’s ultimate goal for the 2024-25 NHL season, pointing to the role of star Sidney Crosby on the roster as they maintain momentum in the standings.

The Pens currently sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 21-14-8 and have won just three of their last ten games, so talk of winning a championship seems a long way off for the team led by Crosby.

However, it is always a good time for Dubas to unleash his ambition. The Pittsburgh general manager sees Crosby as a star who can lead the Penguins to a Stanley Cup title surrounded by an array of promising young players in a revamped prospect pool.

GM Dubas’ final admission on the Pens’ title chances

“We want to operate as urgently as we can to return the team there (in the playoffs). We don’t want to buy patience or say, ‘It’s in X amount of years, the plan in Year X, we hope to be at different points,'” Dubas admitted at a press conference about the Pens’ chances of winning the title.

The Penguins general manager took the opportunity to send a direct message to Crosby. “For me, I don’t ever want to put a timeline on anything because our goal is based on the types of people that we have in the locker room and how much they’ve meant to the city and the franchise,“ he said.

Dubas explains the strategy of balancing asset acquisition with player development

“Our goal is to try to acquire the assets that we’ve laid out and then either turn those draft picks and develop them into players that can help the team quickly, but not expedite it to hinder the development of the player,” Dubas concluded about the trades’ strategy of the Pittsburgh franchise.