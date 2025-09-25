NHL News: Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sets a clear objective ahead of season opener

The city of Detroit hasn’t seen a Stanley Cup Playoff game since April 2016, when the Red Wings fell in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning under GM Steve Yzerman. That series marked the last time the franchise played beyond the 82nd regular-season game.

A young, Michigan-born rookie named Dylan Larkin was part of that team. Now the 37th captain in franchise history, Larkin has faced the media and the challenges of multiple rebuilding seasons, becoming the face of a team eager to return to postseason contention.

As the Red Wings prepare for Larkin’s 11th NHL season, the captain is making it clear: Detroit is no longer aiming just to reach the playoffs—it’s aiming to make an impact. “I would think all 32 teams in training camp right now have that mentality. If you don’t, there’s an issue,” Larkin said following Wednesday’s practice, according to The Hockey News.

He added: “It’s time to put ourselves in a position that we’ve been putting ourselves in the last few years and to just stick and just not be satisfied with that. We’ve got to make it and start to make noise in the playoffs.”

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Red Wings celebrates his goal with teammates. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Can Larkin lead the Red Wings back to the playoffs?

Larkin stressed the importance of experience and talent, pointing to key players like Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, both of whom have yet to experience postseason hockey. “They’re way too good of players for that,” Larkin added, signaling that the team’s core is ready to compete.

A longing for playoff success

The Red Wings once enjoyed one of the longest postseason streaks in professional sports, qualifying every year from 1991 through 2016. Larkin’s leadership and clear message reflect both his personal desire and the city’s fervent hope: the return of playoff hockey to Detroit, with a team ready not just to participate, but to challenge.

