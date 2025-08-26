NHL News: Maple Leafs reportedly stay in hunt for free agent forward to boost Auston Matthews’ impact ahead of next season

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to navigate a summer of roster recalibration, and all eyes are now on their pursuit of free agent forward Jack Roslovic. With the offseason in full swing, the team’s search for depth has intensified, particularly after the departure of Mitch Marner. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how Toronto intends to pair emerging talent with its established stars.

Roslovic’s connection with Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has become a central talking point. Both players have complementary offensive styles, and the potential chemistry could be an immediate boost to Toronto’s top-six rotation. The 39-point scorer from last season offers versatility, capable of contributing in multiple scenarios while strengthening an already potent forward group.

Despite ongoing interest, uncertainty remains over whether a deal will materialize quickly. NHL insider Frank Seravalli has repeatedly noted that while Toronto is “very much in contention,” no agreement is imminent. The fluid nature of the negotiations reflects the team’s measured approach in balancing cap space, depth needs, and long-term strategy.

Can Roslovic and Matthews rekindle chemistry in Toronto?

Seravalli commented on the situation during Bleacher Report’s Insider Notebook, saying, “The Toronto Maple Leafs are still very much in contention to get Jack Roslovic.” He added, “No deal is done here. It’s just something they are certainly keeping tabs on.”

Jack Roslovic could join Auston Matthews to strengthen the Maple Leafs’ offensive depth next season. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Toronto’s management appears intent on fostering internal competition, with Roslovic, Matias Maccelli, and Max Domi vying for top-six minutes. With Marner gone, reintroducing a strong 39-point scorer like Roslovic could stabilize the forward depth and elevate performance across the lineup.

As training camp approaches, all eyes will remain on Toronto’s front office and Roslovic’s camp. Whether a deal comes together soon or negotiations extend deeper into the preseason, the Maple Leafs are signaling a commitment to building depth while maximizing Matthews’ offensive impact.

