NHL

NHL News: Mike Sullivan admits mitakes as he reflects on Penguins’ 4-2 home loss to Rangers

Mike Sullivan didn’t mince words following the Penguins’ 4-2 home loss to the Rangers, their first defeat in December. The head coach was vocal about the team’s lackluster performance.

Head coach Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins talks to his players on the bench during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on March 9, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Head coach Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins talks to his players on the bench during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on March 9, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Richard Tovar

Despite starting December with a victory, the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered their first loss of the month, falling 4-2 at home to the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan didn’t hold back in addressing the team’s shortcomings after the defeat.

“Probably the worst game we played in a month, maybe,” Sullivan said bluntly. The loss marks the Penguins’ second of the season to the Rangers. Sullivan further admitted, “Everything we talked about before the game, we did the complete opposite.”

The Penguins struggled defensively, with noticeable lapses in physicality and puck management. “We talked about managing the puck. We gave up six 2-on-1’s and a breakaway. We talked about bringing physicality to the game. We didn’t touch anybody. You know, it’s hard to win when you do things like that,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also highlighted the Penguins’ inability to win puck battles and maintain focus throughout the game. “We didn’t manage the puck. We were on the wrong side of the puck all night long. We didn’t win a puck battle. There wasn’t collective effort. Our intentions weren’t in the right spot from the drop of the puck. That’s my observation,” he added.

Nedeljkovic Reflects on Panarin’s Dominance

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic acknowledged the challenge of stopping Artemi Panarin, who scored twice in the second period. “His first one, he walks into it and then lets a clapper go. It’s hard from inside the slot there. He’s got a good shot. He’s gonna bury those,” Nedeljkovic said.

Sidney Crosby&#039;s net worth: How rich is the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Glass Grateful for Return Despite Tough Game

Cody Glass, returning from a concussion suffered in November, admitted the first two periods were challenging but felt more comfortable as the game progressed. Glass contributed an assist on Blake Lizotte’s goal, the Penguins’ first of the night.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

