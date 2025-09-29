NHL Rumors: Former Auston Matthews teammate gives up on Stanley Cup dream after one-year stint with Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs can use all the help they can get in their chase for the Stanley Cup. However, reports around the NHL hint a former veteran presence in Toronto has no intention of putting on the skates again in his career.

As much fun as it’s been throughout his NHL journey, it seems Max Pacioretty is calling it a career. According to reports, despite interest from several teams, the former first-round pick is ready to move on to the next chapter. Moreover, he may already be on it.

“Despite interest from multiple clubs over the summer, Max Pacioretty appears to be hanging up his skates,” The Leafs Nation’s Nick Alberga stated on X. “He is now working with the University of Michigan.”

Had a good run

The Maple Leafs struck gold last campaign after signing veteran Pacioretty to a one-year contract. Although Pacioretty only appeared in 37 games during the 2024-25 NHL regular season, the experienced forward played a key role in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Max Pacioretty #67 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Of course, it wasn’t enough for Matthews and company to hoist the Stanley Cup. Regardless, it was more than enough considering Pacioretty had entered Toronto’s preseason on a professional tryout (PTO) deal.

It’s not often that a player on a PTO makes an NHL roster and scores a game-winning goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round—on the road at the home of the Florida Panthers.

What a ride

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the 22nd overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Pacioretty spent 10 seasons as a Hab. His career in the “City of Saints” came to an end in September 2018, when he was sent to the Vegas Golden Knights in a blockbuster deal.

Vegas later traded Pacioretty to Carolina in the summer of 2022. After an injury-riddled year with the Hurricanes, in which he played just five games, Pacioretty signed as a free agent with the Washington Capitals in 2023. Following a 47-game season with the Caps, he joined Toronto on a PTO deal—and the rest is history.

As it turns out, Toronto was the final stop in Pacioretty’s long journey around the NHL. He goes out on his own terms, though he didn’t manage to etch his name on the Stanley Cup. As he embarks on a role off the ice, he will pursue the same goal—just from a different place.