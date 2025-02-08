NHL News: Mike Sullivan reacts to Penguins’ win and speaks out on Sidney Crosby’s absence

Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins secured a 3-2 road win against the New York Rangers, overcoming an early 2-1 deficit. It marked their third straight victory in February, keeping them unbeaten this month. However, for the head coach, playing without Sidney Crosby in games like this is tougher than it appears.

Following the win, Sullivan acknowledged the challenge of being without Sidney Crosby but emphasized a day-by-day approach. “Right now, we’re just taking it one day at a time,” he said. Still, he made it clear how irreplaceable his captain is. “When he’s not in our lineup, he’s a hard guy to replace.”

Sullivan stressed Crosby’s significance, calling him “the heartbeat of this team” and adding, “We’re going to do our best to put our best game on the ice tonight (against Philadelphia).” Crosby last played on February 4 against the Devils and remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.

While Crosby is expected to return soon as he continues his recovery, the Penguins have relied on other players to step up. Sullivan praised the team’s resilience, saying, “I think it just speaks volumes to the type of people that we have in our dressing room. You can thank that group right over there because they’re a reflection of those guys.”

Rickard Rakell Steps Up in Crosby’s Absence

With Crosby out, his teammates had to raise their game, and Rickard Rakell played a key role. Rakell helped tie the game in the second period and later reflected on the adjustment. “I didn’t feel like I had a lot of expectations on me because it’s a new position, so I could just go out and try to play. Do as best as I can. But obviously, I want to do it as good as I can.”

Penguins Face Tough Playoff Battle

Like the Flyers and Rangers, the Penguins are fighting for a Wild Card spot. They currently sit eighth in the standings with 55 points, trailing the Canadiens and just ahead of Philadelphia. They face the Flyers on the road tonight before finally returning home.