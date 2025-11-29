Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Mike Sullivan reflects on NY Rangers victory over Bruins to complete road sweep

New York Rangers dominated the Boston Bruins to complete a two-game road sweep. Coach Mike Sullivan shared insights on the team’s strategy, resilience, and key plays.

By Alexander Rosquez

Mike Sullivan at UBS Arena on September 29, 2025 in Elmont City.
Mike Sullivan at UBS Arena on September 29, 2025 in Elmont City.

The New York Rangers, under the guidance of head coach Mike Sullivan, have bounced back in style, completing a commanding two-game road sweep after a rough stretch earlier in the week. Facing depleted Eastern Conference rivals, the Blueshirts demonstrated depth, precision, and poise, pulling off a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes before cruising past the Boston Bruins, 6-2, at TD Garden.

Despite the absences of key Bruins players such as David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha, and Matej Blümel, these wins carry weight in the standings and set the tone for the Rangers’ confidence moving forward. A strong showing in these matchups also reassured fans that the team can capitalize on opportunities, even against challenging lineups.

The second leg of the sweep saw the Rangers break the game open in the second period, firing 17 shots on Joonas Korpisalo while limiting the Bruins to just five. Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals just 45 seconds apart, giving New York a 4-0 cushion heading into the third. Head coach Sullivan noted the importance of staying disciplined and maintaining intensity despite holding a significant lead.

How did Sullivan assess the sweep?

The power play, obviously, was the difference maker in the game,” Sullivan said. according to The New York Post. “After they outplayed us early in the second period, we responded. Everything we talked about between periods, we tried to set out to do. Playing a simplified game and forcing them to work 200 feet for scoring chances was key.”

Sullivan praised the Rangers’ ability to stay composed after the Bruins scored, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and executing their game plan. You’re almost guarding against human nature where you want to exhale and you can’t in today’s game,” he added.

Key takeaways from the road sweep

The sweep gives New York momentum and demonstrates the team’s capability to dominate even against strong opponents when executing well. Special teams and disciplined defensive play proved decisive, while the Rangers’ depth allowed them to weather minor threats without losing control.

The Rangers will aim to carry this form into their next stretch of games, with the coaching staff stressing the importance of consistency and focus on both ends of the ice.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
