NHL News: Mike Sullivan’s Rangers, J.T. Miller could lose star forward who’s unlikely to re-sign this season

As the New York Rangers start their first season under head coach Mike Sullivan, one question dominates headlines: the future of Artemi Panarin. The star forward is playing the final year of his seven-year, $81.5 million contract signed in 2019, and there has been little indication of a midseason extension. His next move could shape the team’s performance and roster decisions as the season progresses.

Through the first five games, Panarin has yet to score a goal, though he has contributed two assists. Adding pressure, the Rangers have not scored in any of their first three home games, setting an NHL record for consecutive scoreless home games to start a season. This early slump intensifies scrutiny on both Panarin and the team’s offensive approach.

On Panarin’s contract situation, NHL insider Dan Rosen wrote: “My hunch, and that’s only what it is as nobody is offering inside information on this topic, is that Panarin will not re-sign during the season.”

He added: “If the Rangers struggle, it could signal the need for change, and lead to them potentially trading Panarin before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. If they’re successful, it could lead to Panarin itching to stay in New York. But this season will also determine what Panarin might be able to get on the open market…..A strong season could help him walk into free agency as the No. 1 option for teams on July 1 looking for money the Rangers aren’t ready to give him.”

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers skates against the Edmonton Oilers. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Free agency looming and the stakes for Sullivan and Miller

Panarin will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Since joining the Rangers, he has helped the team to multiple postseason victories, but they have yet to advance past the Eastern Conference Final. A strong 2025-26 season could enhance his market value, giving him leverage in negotiations or on the open market.

Rosen’s insight emphasizes the challenge for Mike Sullivan and JT Miller: the team must manage early-season struggles while facing uncertainty over Panarin’s future. Every game this season carries implications for both roster strategy and potential trade scenarios before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

What’s next for the Rangers?

As the Rangers work to rebound from a non-playoff 2024-25 season, Panarin’s contract situation remains a focal point. Fans and management alike will be watching closely to see if the team can sustain momentum while preparing for potential roster adjustments, keeping Sullivan and Miller at the center of decision-making.

