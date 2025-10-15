NHL News: Mike Sullivan, J.T. Miller break silence on NY Rangers’ performance after historic home slump

Three games at Madison Square Garden, zero goals. For the New York Rangers, that’s how their centennial season has begun at home, capped by a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Coach Mike Sullivan and captain J.T. Miller both stressed afterward that despite the historic shutout streak, the team remains confident in its play and approach.

Despite the historic shutout streak, there was no gloom in the Rangers’ locker room. Players and coaches alike emphasized that the team is generating opportunities, controlling play, and creating high-quality chances, even if the puck hasn’t yet found the back of the net.

At this early stage, the Rangers are taking a patient approach. Even with a 2-3 record, signs of the team’s intended evolution — a hard-to-play-against style — are clear. A little luck in front of the net could have easily produced different results.

Are the Rangers’ early struggles cause for concern?

Sullivan highlighted the positives despite consecutive shutout losses. “I feel like we’re controlling play, we’re controlling territory, we’re limiting shots and scoring chances. We’re generating a fair amount on our own end… Some of our most talented guys are getting really good, high-quality looks, and the puck hasn’t gone in the net. But if we just stay with it and we don’t get discouraged… we’re going to be OK,” he said, according to SNY.

Captain Miller echoed the sentiment, emphasizing perspective. “We can all go home and sleep well knowing we played another good hockey game. We’re competitors, we want to win, we’d love to see the puck go in the net. But right now it’s not. It’s on us to be mature about this”.

He added: “Let’s not make this bigger than it is. It’s game five. A lot to like about our game. It’s a unique situation, but let’s not blow this out of proportion here.”

How the Rangers are managing elite opponents

Sullivan has been strategic with ice-time deployment, often matching Miller’s line against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the league’s most dangerous forwards. “I think J.T. is hard to play against. He has a lot of detail in his game. He’s strong, he’s good positionally. He has good awareness,” Sullivan said.

Even facing elite scoring talent, the Rangers have limited opportunities. Over their consecutive losses to Edmonton and Washington Capitals, the Rangers have outshot opponents 65-43 while allowing just three goals — one on an empty net.

Next steps for the Rangers

The Rangers are now part of NHL history as the first team ever to be shut out in its first three home games to start a season. But Sullivan remains focused on process over panic. “We have to continue to do the things that are allowing us to generate the looks that we’re getting. As long as we can do that, I believe these guys are too talented — they’re going to score.”