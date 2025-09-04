NHL News: Miro Heiskanen shares candid thoughts on Stars’ ‘really frustrating’ playoff runs and lessons learned

The Dallas Stars have long been a team that hovers near the Stanley Cup Final, only to fall short in the end. Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers was no different, as Dallas lost 6-3 despite entering the matchup with a roster built to contend. Fans’ frustration mirrors the players’ own disappointment after months of intense preparation and physical risk.

For Miro Heiskanen, the sting is personal. Drafted third overall in 2017, the 26-year-old defenseman ranked fourth on the NHL’s 2025 list of top defensemen. An injury-shortened regular season kept him off the ice after January 28, though he returned in the second round of the playoffs. Heiskanen has been a key part of Dallas’ playoff runs over the past three seasons, and his perspective carries weight.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s really frustrating for sure,” Heiskanen said during the NHL European Player Media Tour. “We have been close, but just haven’t found a way to get to the finals and win it. So it’s frustrating.”

Learning from playoff disappointments

Heiskanen acknowledged the challenges that plagued Dallas’ postseason, including inconsistent goaltending, stalled scoring, and struggles on the road. Despite the setbacks, he emphasized a forward-looking mindset.

“But at the same time, you have to think about the positive way too … guys get more experience and know what it takes to get there,” he said. Heiskanen added that the team stays connected in the offseason, debriefing via text and sharing insights with coaches. “So it’s, you know, just have to get back stronger and, you know, hopefully can go all the way.”

A cornerstone for the future

Heiskanen remains a cornerstone of a talented Stars roster capable of contending for the Stanley Cup. With a new coach in place and lessons learned from past playoff runs, Dallas could be poised to finally break through in the seasons ahead.

