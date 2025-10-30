NHL News: New York treatment is unfair to Rangers former first overall pick, Mike Sullivan believes

The New York Rangers got off to a chaotic start to the 2025-26 NHL season. With Mike Sullivan behind the bench, the organization in the Big Apple is struggling in more areas than it’s thriving. It’s a recipe for disaster in a market like New York City’s. For someone like former first overall selection Alexis Lafreniere, the weight on his shoulders is even heavier.

Coming into the NHL as a No. 1 pick comes with a lot of responsibility and added pressure. The spotlight is fixed on the first overall selection, as they are dubbed “generational talents” and expected to turn around franchises shortly after arrival. Needless to say, good teams usually don’t own the first pick in the draft. Therefore, asking a teenager to flip a switch on a franchise while making his professional debut is never a reasonable plan.

Sullivan believes just that, as he delivered a straightforward comment on Alexis Lafreniere, drafted first overall by the Rangers in 2020. 11 games into his sixth NHL season, the Quebec-native has yet to reach his full potential, and many fans in the Big Apple are losing their patience.

“I think sometimes there’s an assumption that just because somebody’s the first overall pick, they’re a generational talent. And when they’re not, then that’s [disappointing]. And I don’t think that’s fair,” Sullivan admitted, via Newsday Sports’ Colin Stephenson.

Alexis Lafreniere at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 26, 2025, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

About this season

So far in the 2025-26 campaign, Lafreniere registers 4 points in 11 outings (1 goal and 3 assists). Of course, his low production is unsurprising given the overall underwhelming performance by the Broadway Blueshirts. Had it been some time ago, fans attending games at Madison Square Garden might have tossed tomatoes at the team, as New York is averaging 2.18 goals per game — second worst in the NHL.

“I think it’s been a little bit of a mixed bag. I think he’s had some strong games. He’s one of those talented guys that has the ability to create something out of nothing,” Sullivan noted on Lafreniere.

“We’ve moved him around our top six to try to find some combinations that we thought could help us create a little bit more finish to our game. It’s not like he hasn’t had opportunities to score goals. Obviously, we have higher expectations just from a production standpoint.“

Going forward

Lafreniere—and the Rangers’—start to the NHL season may be disheartening, but there is still a long way to go in the campaign. It’s not about the start, but about the finish. Sullivan and his staff know that, so they are sending an encouraging message to the 24-year-old forward.

Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders

“Our message to him is just make sure we’re playing the game the right way, focus on the process,” Sullivan added. “The byproduct of that will be you’re going to get opportunity, and when opportunity presents itself, take advantage.”

So far, New York has seen the best production from its former first overall pick during the 2023-24 NHL season. That time, Lafreniere recorded 57 points (28 goals and 29 assists) in 82 games. He followed that up with 14 points (8G, 6A) in 16 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.