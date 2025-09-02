NHL News: Oilers reportedly have their hands tied in convincing Connor McDavid of signing new contract

Time is ticking for the Edmonton Oilers, and Connor McDavid remains unsigned through the 2025-26 NHL season. Now, a report around the league suggests the organization in Northern Alberta is devoid of options to convince McDavid. Now, it’s only up to the captain to make up his mind.

No one really knows what’s holding McDavid back from signing a new contract with the Oilers. Still, everyone knows that as long as the deal isn’t done, calm won’t return to Edmonton. Fans are anxious, the brass is uneasy, and no one is truly happy. It could always be worse—but it could certainly be much better, too.

On that note, insider Frank Seravalli reports the Oilers might be at a shortage of moves to convince McDavid. Instead, the captain is set to explore his options and decide for himself.

“There’s this push-and-pull [between McDavid and the Oilers],” Seravalli said on Bleacher Report’s Insider Notebook. “But the interesting part is there’s nothing Edmonton can show on their own end (unless Ike Howard and Matt Savoie have monster years) that are going to put some of those concerns, question marks, or fears at bay for McDavid.”

Connor Mcdavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Arena on February 02, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.

Tread lightly

While the Oilers don’t want to rush McDavid, they can’t afford for the saga to extend much further, either. The front office might act as if nothing is happening, but it does. The buzz surrounding McDavid is impossible to miss, and at some point it could become a big distraction for the Oilers going into the NHL season.

Many players on the roster might be able to take the media spotlight, but others may not. Needless to say, it’s a very risky game McDavid and Edmonton would be engaging in.

“When you have a player of this magnitude potentially getting to free agency or itching closer to it, it’s going to be a major story across the all four major sports. It’s going to become a cross-border story,” Seravalli added. “Let’ssee how loud the conversation and noise get in Edmonton.”

Does the end justify the means?

It’s an endless philosophical debate, and everyone is entitled to their own view. However, when it comes to the McDavid extension in Edmonton, the franchise must eventually make its interests clear.

This delay isn’t helping the Oilers in any way—McDavid is the only one benefiting, and even that advantage is small. It’s more a matter of when, rather than if. So, when McDavid finally re-signs, will the Oilers move on, or will they hold some grudge over the time lost?