While his extension remains uncertain, Connor McDavid gets encouraging update on Oilers teammate’s injury

Connor McDavid is now focused on Team Canada, preparing for the months leading up to the Winter Olympics. However, the Edmonton Oilers star has shown that he remains attentive to what’s happening with his team.

In that context, a teammate of McDavid shared a key update ahead of the training camp leading into the 2025-26 NHL season. While the Oilers captain is working through his contract extension, he could get the good news of having a teammate returning to the lineup.

Zach Hyman is the teammate providing the latest update on his wrist injury suffered during the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. While caution is still necessary, the signs are encouraging.

Hyman’s update

“Have one more meeting with the surgeon to wrap it up. Will I be ready for the start of the season? I don’t know. But I’m on the right track, which is good. The fact that I don’t know is a good thing because it could be, ‘No, I’m not,’” Hyman shared in an interview with NHL.com.

His injury occurred in Game 4 of the series against the Stars, when Hyman dislocated his right wrist. He subsequently underwent surgery, which kept him out for the remainder of the playoffs. While his return for the season opener against the Calgary Flames on October 8 is uncertain, it is clear that his recovery is progressing.

Impact of Hyman’s absence

Hyman’s potential absence at the start of the season presents a challenge for the Oilers, considering his crucial role in the offense alongside McDavid. However, his positive attitude and commitment to rehabilitation provide hope for a short-term return. Only time will tell if he will be ready for the season opener.