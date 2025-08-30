Trending topics:
NHL

While his extension remains uncertain, Connor McDavid gets encouraging update on Oilers teammate’s injury

The Edmonton Oilers could be optimistic about getting an important forward back in time for the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, providing support for star Connor McDavid.

By Ignacio Cairola

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid is now focused on Team Canada, preparing for the months leading up to the Winter Olympics. However, the Edmonton Oilers star has shown that he remains attentive to what’s happening with his team.

In that context, a teammate of McDavid shared a key update ahead of the training camp leading into the 2025-26 NHL season. While the Oilers captain is working through his contract extension, he could get the good news of having a teammate returning to the lineup.

Zach Hyman is the teammate providing the latest update on his wrist injury suffered during the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. While caution is still necessary, the signs are encouraging.

Advertisement

Hyman’s update

“Have one more meeting with the surgeon to wrap it up. Will I be ready for the start of the season? I don’t know. But I’m on the right track, which is good. The fact that I don’t know is a good thing because it could be, ‘No, I’m not,’” Hyman shared in an interview with NHL.com.

Zach Hyman

Zach Hyman of the Oilers

Advertisement

His injury occurred in Game 4 of the series against the Stars, when Hyman dislocated his right wrist. He subsequently underwent surgery, which kept him out for the remainder of the playoffs. While his return for the season opener against the Calgary Flames on October 8 is uncertain, it is clear that his recovery is progressing.

NHL News: Connor McDavid and the Oilers add more uncertainty to extension talks as one franchise waits in the wings

see also

NHL News: Connor McDavid and the Oilers add more uncertainty to extension talks as one franchise waits in the wings

Impact of Hyman’s absence

Hyman’s potential absence at the start of the season presents a challenge for the Oilers, considering his crucial role in the offense alongside McDavid. However, his positive attitude and commitment to rehabilitation provide hope for a short-term return. Only time will tell if he will be ready for the season opener.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Connor McDavid and the Oilers add more uncertainty to extension talks
NHL

Connor McDavid and the Oilers add more uncertainty to extension talks

McDavid's Oilers teammate reveals brutal truth on ‘horrible’ Stanley Cup Final vs. Marchand's Panthers
NHL

McDavid's Oilers teammate reveals brutal truth on ‘horrible’ Stanley Cup Final vs. Marchand's Panthers

Connor McDavid’s Oilers may be prepared to wait for a starting goalie
NHL

Connor McDavid’s Oilers may be prepared to wait for a starting goalie

Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos leaves fans stunned with unexpected move
Soccer

Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos leaves fans stunned with unexpected move

Better Collective Logo