NHL News: Oilers’ ideal expectation for Connor McDavid extension is reportedly out of the window

As the NHL season looms closer, the Edmonton Oilers can’t help but feel anxious about the delay in Connor McDavid‘s extension. Now, a report hints the dream scenario won’t unfold in Alberta.

The Oilers would like nothing more than to have McDavid inked to a long-term contract in Edmonton. That—however—is looking bleak, with uncertainty still surrounding the captain.

Even so, fans in Canada’s Oil Capital haven’t lost hope. One of their biggest wishes is to see McDavid signed before training camp and the NHL preseason get underway—but that possibility is now reportedly being ruled out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My understanding would be that, I don’t think we are going to see McDavid sign a contract extension before the opening of training camp around September 15th,” Frank Seravalli said on Insider’s Notebook. “It could change, McDavid’s head could plop off the pillow on Wednesday morning and say ‘Enough, let’s get this done’. And that’s about how quickly it will get done.”

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills on February 02, 2024.

Advertisement

No panic, though

While far from ideal, McDavid has recently stated he wants to win, and he wants to do so in Edmonton. Thus, there shouldn’t be much reason to hit the panic button. Still, with every passing day, the possibility of McDavid playing on a contract season becomes more real, and that’s a scary sight for the Oilers.

Advertisement

see also While his extension remains uncertain, Connor McDavid gets encouraging update on Oilers teammate’s injury

“There’s not any sort of artificial deadline, a date is just a date. There’s no real reason to rush,” Seravalli added. “McDavid has mentioned he wants to play it slowly. But, beyond that, I think McDavid is thinking long-term here.”

Advertisement

What if…

Regardless, the Oilers can’t help but wonder: what if? What if the 2025-26 NHL season heads south and McDavid no longer believes in the team’s Stanley Cup chances? What if he starts to listen from better options elsewhere in the league? It might be paranoia on Edmonton’s part, but the Oilers can’t help thinking that way as long as their captain keeps finding reasons to delay his extension.

SurveyWill McDavid sign before training camp? Will McDavid sign before training camp? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

“McDavid wants to have the best long-term chance to win,” insider Seravalli concluded on the ongoing situation. “And you could argue that with a bit of an aging core to this Edmonton team, maybe that isn’t the spot.”