NHL News: Panthers announce new contract extension to keep another Stanley Cup champion with Brad Marchand and company

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2025-26 NHL season. Not only are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions unbeaten through three games, but they are also keeping important contributors for the foreseeable.

On Sunday, only a day after their 6-2 home win over the Ottawa Senators, the Panthers announced a contract extension for forward Jonah Gadjovich through an official statement with comments from general manager Bill Zito.

“Jonah has become an integral part of our locker room and a strong contributor for our group on the ice,” Zito said, via the Panthers’ official website. “He possesses a fearless attitude and unrelenting competitiveness, and we are excited for Jonah to continue with us in South Florida.”

The two-year deal, which commences in the 2026-27 NHL season and according to Elliotte Friedman is worth $905K, has been confirmed the same day Gadjovich turns 27. What a way to start celebrating his birthday, right?

Jonah Gadjovich lifting the Stanley Cup.

Panthers recognize Gadjovich’s contribution to Stanley Cup success

Gadjovich’s extension is a reward to his contribution to the Panthers in their back-to-back Stanley Cup victories. The Ontario native, who arrived in Sunrise as a free agent after stints with the San Jose Sharks (2021-22 to 2022-23) and Vancouver Canucks (2020-21), originally joined the organization on a one-year deal with the Charlotte Checkers, the Panthers’ AHL affiliate.

Training camp and preseason saw him make his way up to the Panthers on a modest, one-year contract worth $810,000 before landing a two-year extension in March 2024. Even though he didn’t suit up in the playoffs, his 39 regular season appearances were deemed important enough for the Cats to request Gadjovich’s name be engraved on the Stanley Cup that year.

Behind Marchand and other stars, Gadjovich went on to become an instrumental member of the Panthers’ fourth line alongside AJ Greer and Tomas Nosek en route to a second consecutive Stanley Cup win, with the veteran forward contributing three points (2-1-3) in 16 games during the 2025 playoffs, including a goal in Game 7 of Round 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Running things back

While the Panthers made sure to bring back the likes of Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad first, Zito is now taking care of other contracts that also made the Cats an unstoppable force in the NHL.

It’s not just about maintaining the main core that led to multiple Cups, but also about keeping the depth pieces that made the Panthers a successful team overall. Gadjovich, on the fourth line, is just as important as other members of the franchise in their respective roles.

Overcoming obstacles

Starting the new campaign without Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk due to injury posed an immediate threat to the Panthers’ three-peat aspirations, but the team somehow keeps on finding reasons for optimism.

With Marchand now on the first line, Florida got off to a strong 3-0 start to the 2025-26 NHL season, seizing on its homestand before hitting the road. On Monday, October 13, the Cats will visit the Philadelphia Flyers in the City of the Brotherly Love.