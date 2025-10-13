NHL News: Panthers resort to unseasoned Brad Marchand teammate amid Florida injury crisis

The NHL hasn’t been back for a week that Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers are having to fill holes all across the lineup. With yet another injury on the roster, the reigning Stanley Cup champions are recalling one youngster from the American Hockey League (AHL).

If Marchand and the Panthers liked being surprised, the 2025-26 NHL season is really testing their limits. It’s testing the limits of Florida’s second to none depth, just as much. As the Panthers face another unexpected setback with Dmitry Kulikov’s injury, the front office is back to work.

Since Florida claimed him off waivers in March 2024, Tobias Bjornfot has made 15 NHL appearances for the Panthers. The 24-year-old—selected with the 22nd overall pick in 2019 by the Los Angeles Kings—has yet to register his first point in Sunrise. Moreover, Bjornfot hasn’t recorded a point since December 2022 in the big leagues.

Perhaps, he will have a chance to snap the hex with Marchand and the Cats. As announced by the Panthers through its social media, Florida has recalled Tobias Bjornfot from the AHL affiliate, Charlotte Checkers.

Tobias Bjornfot #2 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the Stanley Cup

Up for the taking

With Kulikov listed on Injured Reserve (IR) by the Panthers, there is now one spot in the defensive pairings that isn’t set in stone. Kulikov will miss at least a week (the minimum for players on IR), and signs indicate he might be off the ice longer.

“Kulikov is going to see another doctor tonight before a final decision is made on his status, per Maurice,” as stated by Panthers beat reporter Jameson Olive.

With Kulikov out of the lineup, Uvis Balinskis is stepping in alongside Jeff Petry on the third defensive pairing. However, Balinskis’ spot is far from secure on Paul Maurice’s team. While it may seem like a long shot, Bjornfot could still make his case and earn an opportunity. Moreover, with the injury bug going around the locker room, the Panthers turning to him as a desperate measure can’t be ruled out.