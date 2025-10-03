The Edmonton Oilers have secured their bench boss Kris Knoblauch through the 2028-29 season, but questions remain about star captain Connor McDavid’s next contract. The three-year deal removes uncertainty for Knoblauch, who guided Edmonton to consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, but McDavid’s potential UFA status next summer keeps fans and analysts speculating about his future.

Knoblauch took over from Jay Woodcroft on November 12, 2023, and quickly turned the team around. He guided the Oilers to a 46-18-5 record over the final 69 games of the 2023-24 season before falling in a seven-game Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. In his first full season as Edmonton’s head coach, the Oilers finished third in the Pacific Division with a 48-29-5 record and once again reached the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately losing in six games to the Panthers.

Over his two NHL seasons, Knoblauch owns a 94-47-10 regular-season record and a 29-19 playoff mark. His experience includes head coaching stints in the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and American Hockey League, making Edmonton his first NHL head coaching role.

What this means for the Oilers’ future

With Knoblauch’s contract secured, Edmonton has removed uncertainty behind the bench, sending a clear signal to Connor McDavid and the rest of the roster. The extension reinforces the organization’s commitment to building around its star captain while maintaining continuity in leadership—a critical factor as discussions over McDavid’s next contract intensify.

When will McDavid sign?

While winning a Stanley Cup remains McDavid’s top priority, according to reports, Dave Jenkins of NHL Trade Rumors suggests family considerations could play a significant role in his decision. The captain and his wife have strong ties to the Toronto area, and the possibility of joining the Toronto Maple Leafs has been highlighted as a potential factor when he becomes a free agent next summer.

The 28-year-old is set to enter the final season of the eight-year, $100 million extension he signed in 2017, which opens the door for McDavid to explore his options as one of the league’s most coveted unrestricted free agents in 2026.

