NHL News: Penguins show key update on Sidney Crosby’s injury ahead of game vs Rangers

Concerns arose this week about Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, who missed Wednesday’s practice in the days leading up to the key game of the 2024-25 NHL season against the New York Rangers. Pens fans are paying close attention to the status of the team’s star player.

The problem started Tuesday night when the Penguins lost to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime, with the headline of the game being the momentary departure of star Sidney Crosby in the third period. The Pens forward left the game with an injured left arm after a collision with Luke Hughes and Erik Haula.

While Crosby was able to return to the lineup for the game against the Devils, coach Mike Sullivan took the step of holding him out of the first practice following the game against New Jersey, setting off alarm bells regarding his star forward. In the last few hours, Pittsburgh has provided an important update on the 37-year-old forward’s form.

Was Crosby able to practice with the Penguins?

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice after leaving the game against the Devils with a left arm injury, Crosby finally participated in Thursday’s practice and appears to be recovering from his injury. The veteran Penguins forward also skated by himself for a few minutes, going through point drills, passing the puck but not shooting it, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reported. The good news is he’s on the ice.

Sidney Crosby, the star of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Why is it crucial for the Penguins to have Crosby play against the Rangers?

Crosby’s presence is crucial to Pittsburgh’s hopes for the 2024-25 NHL season. If the Penguins want to stay in the playoff picture, they must win their games before the two-week Four Nations break. Friday’s meeting against the Rangers is critical as Crosby’s team is just three points behind New York in the Metropolitan Division and a win would close the gap.

Team Canada celebrates Crosby’s recovery

It’s not just the Penguins who are celebrating the fact that Crosby is back on the ice after his injury scare following the hit he took against the Devils. Team Canada is also celebrating the good news of the growing recovery of the forward, who is the captain of Canada’s Four Nations team.