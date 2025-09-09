NHL News: Rasmus Andersson adds uncertainty to his future with the Flames by sharing a bold admission

Rasmus Andersson is entering the final year of his six-year, $27.3 million contract with the Calgary Flames, carrying a $4.55 million AAV that will expire at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season. The defenseman has made it clear that he has a strong connection with the franchise in the midst of uncertainty.

Within the debate surrounding his future, general manager Craig Conroy has remained firm in stating that he has spoken with Andersson recently and that all options remain on the table. This leaves open the possibility of either staying or moving to another franchise.

In this back-and-forth scenario, Andersson broke his silence and shared his thoughts on the current moment in an interview marked by honesty. The Flames defenseman expressed his true feelings about the immediate future of his career.

Andersson’s blunt admission

“I’ve grown up in the city, and I’ve loved every second of it, and that will never change. And now it’s the business side of it. Is it smart of me to re-sign now after last season, I don’t know. I mean, I’ve read all season how much I suck. So I just got to come out of the gates hot, and just worry about myself and get the team in the best position possible,” Andersson said in an interview with NHL insider Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Rasmus Andersson #4 of the Calgary Flames

“The thing that bothers you is fake information that comes out. I saw some reports that I would only sign in one team, and this and that. I mean, nothing could be further from the truth. Connie and I have had a few conversations over the summer, and I would never handcuff him and give him one team,” Andersson added.

Good news for the Flames

Amid the uncertainty about Andersson’s future, the Flames did secure a piece of good news by locking up goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year extension with a $7.5 million AAV that will keep him in Calgary for a long time, cementing his role as a key piece for the franchise.