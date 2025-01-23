Todd McLellan confirms bad news about Patrick Kane to Dylan Larkin, rest of the Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings will take on a huge challenge against the Montreal Canadiens in a matchup with huge implications in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the NHL. However, ahead of the clash, head coach Todd McLellan confirmed Patrick Kane’s key absence to Dylan Larkin and the rest of his teammates.

The Red Wings are dragging a three-game losing skid into a highly-anticipated matchup with divisional opponents, the Habs. Montreal, on the other hand, arrives in Detroit with a two-game win streak and four wins in their last five outings.

Detroit faces a must-win game in January. With a victory, the Red Wings get back within reach of the wildcard teams in the East, but a loss could be catastrophic as a direct opponent would take a seven-point lead over them.

The climb will be even steeper for the Red Wings, as head coach McLellan confirmed that Kane will be sidelined with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Captain Larkin will be without a key player on the power play, but the team will rely on Vladimir Tarasenko, who will step into Showtime’s spot on the second line.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings skates during a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on November 16, 2024.

According to McLellan, Kane sustained the injury during the 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on January 19. Although he played against the Philadelphia Flyers two days later, the 36-year-old star reaggravated the injury and missed most of the action during the final minutes of the 2-1 overtime loss.

McLellan’s statement to Larkin and the rest of the team

While the Red Wings may be nearing desperation mode to get back into the postseason mix, not every defeat spells the end of the world for Detroit. Following the disappointing 2-1 loss to the Flyers, McLellan made sure to deliver that message to captain Dylan Larkin and the rest of the team.

“Leaving a point behind is never a good thing,” Todd McLellan said, via Detroit Hockey Now. “But I don’t think we took steps back tonight. We probably took a step or two forward. Despite not getting the two points, the one we’ll take. I thought it was actually one of our better efforts on the trip.”

Former head coach Todd McLellan of the Los Angeles Kings speaks during a press conference following the NHL Global Series match between Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on September 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

Put on notice

The Canadiens are coming off an impressive 3-2 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the game, forward Jake Evans delivered a bold statement about the team’s mentality to the rest of the league.

“I think we just have so much belief in how we play and no lead is too far off for us to chase off,” Canadiens’ Jake Evans said, via NHL.com. “We were down two and weren’t playing our best, and we knew if we started playing our hockey, it’s going to be easy to get back in it.”