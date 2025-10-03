NHL News: RFA Luke Evangelista, Predators reportedly locked in contract stalemate ahead season opener

The Nashville Predators find themselves in a difficult situation as restricted free agent Luke Evangelista remains unsigned just days before training camp. Despite ongoing discussions, no breakthrough has been made, leaving the young forward’s status uncertain for the start of the NHL season.

Evangelista, a 42nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, is coming off his entry-level contract and has already proven his value as a full-time NHL player. The Predators hoped to secure him with a short-term bridge deal, but the negotiations have revealed a much larger financial gap than expected.

According to insider David Pagnotta, reporting on X, the discussions have focused primarily on a two-year contract, with a three-year option also floated this week. Yet, the issue isn’t term—it’s money. Pagnotta summarized the situation bluntly: “There remains a big $ gap—despite the player adjusting, Preds stuck in the mud. Such a head scratcher.”

Why the stalemate matters

The Predators’ unwillingness to move closer to Evangelista’s demands is raising eyebrows around the league. For a team that has emphasized building around young talent, hesitation to commit financially to a rising player sends a conflicting message about long-term strategy.

Luke Evangelista #77 of the Nashville Predators scores a goal. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

What’s next for Nashville and Evangelista?

For now, Evangelista remains in limbo. His commitment to the organization isn’t being questioned, but until the Predators adjust their stance, the 22-year-old forward is stuck on the sidelines. With training camp rapidly approaching, time is running out for both sides to find common ground before the season begins.

