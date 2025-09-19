NHL News: NY Rangers’ Artemi Panarin makes position clear on contract talks and focuses on season

Artemi Panarin is entering a pivotal season with the New York Rangers, keeping his attention on preparing for the upcoming campaign. As training camp begins, the star winger is prioritizing performance over contract concerns. Panarin has led the Rangers in scoring in each of his six seasons with the team, including a career-high 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists) in 2023-24.

The 33-year-old is playing the final season of his seven-year, $81.5 million deal signed on July 1, 2019, and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2026. Despite the looming UFA status, Panarin has remained non-committal about whether re-signing with New York is a priority during the season.

“That’s obviously good for everyone to feel that security, but I’m not in my first year in hockey so I’m used to being in those situations, not every year but it is what it is right now,” Panarin said Thursday according to NHL.com.“I’m ready to work hard.”

Can Panarin keep leading the Rangers?

Rangers GM Chris Drury praised Panarin’s impact while avoiding specifics on contract negotiations. “He’s a huge piece of our team and our organization. He does not appear to me to be slowing down… Any conversations I have with Artemi or his representation will stay private,” Drury said Wednesday.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates his goal. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Experience over contract concerns

Panarin’s history shows he can perform under contract uncertainty. During the 2018-19 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he led the team with 87 points (29 goals, 58 assists) as a pending UFA. “Obviously after bad games you’re thinking too much sometimes, but good games you enjoy more than usual,” Panarin reflected.

Panarin is among a group of high-profile players eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season, joining names like Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, and Kyle Connor. Rangers coach Mike Sullivan underscored Panarin’s unique skill set.

With Panarin fully committed to the ice and not the contract table, the Rangers can rely on one of the NHL’s premier forwards to lead their push in the 2025 season.

