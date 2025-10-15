NHL News: Sidney Crosby suggests what prevented the Penguins from defeating the Ducks

A new NHL season is underway, and several teams are looking to improve on last year’s performance. Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins are among the teams expected to make some noise, despite suffering their second loss of the campaign yesterday against the Anaheim Ducks.

The West Coast trip didn’t end on a high note for Dan Muse’s team, even though the game turned out to be more evenly matched than expected. Still, one key detail proved to be the X-factor that ultimately tipped the scales in favor of the home team.

Crosby — one of the team’s biggest stars and the player carrying much of the hope for a strong season — shared his thoughts after the game, pointing out what he believed was the key factor in the loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had a good start and then it ends up being 2-2,” Sidney Crosby said via NHL.com. “Special teams are going to be big and they were the difference tonight.”

Tommy Novak #18 of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Advertisement

The start of a new dream

The Pittsburgh Penguins, currently sitting at a 2-2 record to start the young NHL season, are clinging to a cautious optimism that this year will mark a significant improvement over last season’s disappointing run.

Advertisement

see also Sidney Crosby's net worth: How rich is the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

With the legendary core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang still driving the team, the narrative in Pittsburgh has shifted from Cup contention to simply getting back into the playoff picture after missing the postseason for a third straight year.

Advertisement

The hope is that new coaching and the continued excellence of their future Hall of Famers—along with contributions from younger players and offseason acquisitions—will be enough to push the veteran squad above the .500 mark and prove the “re-tool” is working before the Metropolitan Division race truly heats up.

What’s next for the Penguins?

With their sights set on securing a third win of the season, here are the upcoming challenges the Penguins will face as they look to solidify themselves as contenders in the Metropolitan Division.

Advertisement

Advertisement