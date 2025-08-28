Connor McDavid leads EA Sports NHL 26 ratings: Where do Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews rank?

Connor McDavid leads the ratings in EA Sports NHL with an overall score of 97, making him the highest-rated player available. Among the multiple stars ranked, there is particular attention on where figures like Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs stand.

McDavid has long proven to be one of the league’s best players due to his skill and effectiveness on the ice. The 28-year-old forward has reached two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and is virtually one of the most coveted names.

While his future remains uncertain, McDavid will remain with the Oilers this year, meaning he will be featured in Edmonton throughout the EA Sports NHL 26 edition. At the same time, other key players like Matthews and Crosby are also essential when considering which stars to use in the game.

Where do Matthews and Crosby rank in EA Sports NHL 26?

Crosby has an overall rating of 94, placing him as the eighth-best player in EA Sports NHL 26, while Matthews is ranked twelfth with the same rating of 94. David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets), Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), and Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild) also have ratings of 94.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

The distribution of overall ratings ensures that all teams have their main stars well-balanced, making them attractive to play in the game while maintaining parity. At the same time, the player ratings closely reflect what is actually seen in the league.

Which other players are top-rated in EA Sports NHL 26?

In addition to McDavid as the game’s top player, the podium is completed by Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Leon Draisaitl, also from the Oilers. Both have an overall rating of 96 and very high acceleration values (98 and 93), which puts them above other players with the same overall score.